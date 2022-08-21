Knizner went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored in Saturday's 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Knizner got the start behind the dish Saturday as Yadier Molina (personal) is away from the team. In his last 10 games, Knizner has delivered four multi-hit efforts with two doubles, two RBI and seven runs scored. The backup catcher is up to a .219/.311/.273 slash line with one home run, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven doubles through 213 plate appearances this year. Molina is expected to rejoin the Cardinals on Monday, so Knizner's time as the No. 1 backstop is likely limited.