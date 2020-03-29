Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Sent to Triple-A
The Cardinals optioned Knizner to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Knizner is viewed within the organization as the eventual successor to Yadier Molina, but the 25-year-old will head back to the farm to begin the campaign while the veteran enters the final year of his contract. With Knizner out of the running for an Opening Day job, Matt Wieters has made the club as the Cardinals' backup catcher.
