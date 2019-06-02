Knizner will make his major-league debut Sunday versus the Cubs, catching and batting eighth.

Knizner had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Friday after Yadier Molina (thumb landed on the injured list, and he only had to wait a couple days to enter the big-league lineup. The 24-year-old was slashing .286/.355/.450 with five home runs prior to his promotion from Triple-A.

