Knizner is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Though he appeared to have settled back in as the Cardinals' No. 1 catcher while Yadier Molina (knee) remains on the injured list and after Ivan Herrera was recently optioned to Triple-A Memphis, Knizner will end up sitting for the second game in a row. New call-up Austin Romine will make another turn behind the plate as the Cardinals look to see if he can provide an upgrade over Knizner, who has produced a .523 OPS over his 145 plate appearances on the season.