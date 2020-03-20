Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Slated to start in Triple-A Memphis
Knizner, who was hitting .154 (4-for-26) before spring training was suspended, is slated to start the season at Triple-A Memphis but remains hopeful his big-league opportunity arrives promptly, Corey Miller of KSDK.com reports. "Where I'm at now, where my skills are at, I feel great about where my body is at, so physically, mentally and skills-wise I feel really good. I think the point I'm at now in my career is needing that big league experience," Knizner said. "I need that consistent playing time in the big leagues to continue to grow and be that consistent producer."
As his Grapefruit League numbers indicate, the 25-year-old backstop was scuffling at the plate, but he remains the heir apparent to Yadier Molina. However, Molina remains projected for another heavy workload this season, while Matt Wieters was re-signed on a one-year deal to remain his backup for the second straight season. That leaves Memphis, where Knizner has logged a combined 83 games over the last two seasons, as the setting where the promising backstop can be guaranteed regular playing time. Knizner did get his first taste of big-league regular-season action last season, slashing .226/.293/.377 across 58 plate appearances over 18 games.
