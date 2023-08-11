Knizner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-2 victory versus the Rays.

Knizner got the scoring started in the contest, belting a two-run shot in the fourth inning. He added a single for his fourth multi-hit effort over his past seven games. Knizner has been red-hot during that stretch, notching at least one hit in each contest and posting a .444 batting average along with four homers, nine RBI and five runs.