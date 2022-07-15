Knizner isn't in the lineup Friday against the Reds, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Knizner is resting after he went 6-for-11 with a double, five runs, an RBI and a walk over the last four games. Austin Romine will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
