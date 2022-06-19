Knizner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Knizner has taken over as the Cardinals' No. 1 backstop in the wake of Yadier Molina (knee) landing on the injured list Friday, but the former will give way to Ivan Herrera behind the dish in the series finale in Boston. While starting in both of the first two games of the series, Knizner went 1-for-6 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI.