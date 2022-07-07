Knizner isn't starting Thursday against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Knizner went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Austin Romine is starting behind the dish and batting ninth, and he appears to be the slight favorite for playing time behind the dish for now.
