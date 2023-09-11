Knizner went 1-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Reds.

Knizner's RBI single in the fourth inning was the only hit for the Cardinals in the contest. The catcher had gone 0-for-17 across his previous five games, dating back to Aug. 25. He's slashing .242/.287/.442 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and two steals over 203 plate appearances. Knizner's playing time is likely to remain limited as he works in a backup role to Willson Contreras.