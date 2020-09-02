Knizner entered Tuesday's win over the Reds on Tuesday as a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning and went 2-for-2 with a two-run infield single and a run.

The rarely-used catcher made the most of his playing time opportunity, extending the Cardinals' lead to 13-0 in the sixth inning with his single. Knizner has not logged any starts during Matt Wieters' time on the injured list Aug. 20 with a toe injury, and he has just 17 plate appearances on the season overall.