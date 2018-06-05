Knizner is slashing .333/.381/.436 with four doubles and four RBI over his first 43 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.

Knizner had received a callup to the Redbirds in mid-May as part of the domino effect of simultaneous injuries to Yadier Molina and Carson Kelly at the big-league level. However, he's subsequently proven worthy of the promotion on his own merits. The young backstop has exceeded the impressive .324 average he'd generated with Double-A Springfield, and he's come within striking distance of the .412 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage that made up the remainder of his line. Knizner has been impressive with the bat at every professional stop thus far, and even though Molina presently blocks his path to the big leagues, it isn't inconceivable that he could eventually surpass Kelly as the veteran's heir apparent.