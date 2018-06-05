Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Tormenting Triple-A arms
Knizner is slashing .333/.381/.436 with four doubles and four RBI over his first 43 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis.
Knizner had received a callup to the Redbirds in mid-May as part of the domino effect of simultaneous injuries to Yadier Molina and Carson Kelly at the big-league level. However, he's subsequently proven worthy of the promotion on his own merits. The young backstop has exceeded the impressive .324 average he'd generated with Double-A Springfield, and he's come within striking distance of the .412 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage that made up the remainder of his line. Knizner has been impressive with the bat at every professional stop thus far, and even though Molina presently blocks his path to the big leagues, it isn't inconceivable that he could eventually surpass Kelly as the veteran's heir apparent.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...