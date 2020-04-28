Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Would benefit from roster expansion
Knizner would be a surefire addition to the Cardinals' roster were it to be expanded to 30 players for the 2020 regular season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch opines.
Goold's assessment comes within a response to a reader question of which players would benefit if there were an extra four roster spots at manager Mike Shildt's disposal. Under such a scenario, Knizner would be the third catcher behind Yadier Molina and Matt Wieters on paper. However, if the minor-league season were cancelled altogether, it's conceivable the Cardinals would treat Knizner as more of a "2A" option alongside Wieters in order to continue giving the projected backstop of the future semi-regular at-bats. Knizner's Grapefruit League body of work this year underscored he could use the reps against big-league arms, as he hit just .154 (4-for-26) before spring training was suspended.
