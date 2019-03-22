Miller hit two batters and also issued a walk before being pulled after recording just two outs Thursday.

This marks the third time this spring that Miller has failed to complete an inning of work. As a result, he has a bloated 11.81 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 5.1 innings. Given his track record and previous slow spring starts, there is no need to panic, though his struggles are still worth noting.

More News
Our Latest Stories