Miller, who had difficulty warming up Monday and didn't make his scheduled relief appearance, underwent a series of tests Tuesday for an unidentified arm issue that's affecting his feel for the ball, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Miller is still unable to pin down an exact description of what he's feeling off about his arm, but he does have a long laundry list of what he isn't experiencing. The veteran southpaw confirmed he doesn't feel any tingling, burning, soreness or pain, nor is he exhibiting symptoms of carpel tunnel or thoracic outlet syndrome. Nevertheless, Miller insists the sensation he currently has when throwing isn't "consistent" with what he's accustomed to when he's at full health. An MRI wasn't among the exams the 34-year-old underwent Tuesday, and for the moment, Miller is without a return timetable. "I've probably been dealing with it for awhile," Miller said. "There was no moment of pop, pull, 'That hurt,' or, 'That felt weird,' kind of thing. And then, OK, this is clear-cut, on this day I was fine, on this day I was not. It's probably been a pretty gradual thing."