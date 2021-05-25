Miller (toe) will make a rehab appearance Tuesday with Triple-A Memphis and is also scheduled to pitch Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 36-year-old has been on the injured list since late April with a blister on his right toe, but he's on the cusp of rejoining the Cardinals. Miller could rejoin the active roster this weekend if all goes well during the rehab outings Tuesday and Thursday.
