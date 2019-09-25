Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Blows save Tuesday
Miller struck out two batters in one inning against Arizona on Tuesday but suffered the blown save by allowing a solo home run.
Miler was summoned in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead but couldn't come through, serving up a solo shot to Ildemaro Vargas to push the game into extra innings. It was Miller's fifth blown save in 11 opportunities this season, though he does rank second in the National League with 28 holds.
