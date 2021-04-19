Miller fired a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

The left-hander had allowed four earned runs on seven hits and four walks over two innings across his previous three appearances, so Sunday's production was a welcome respite for both Miller and fantasy managers. Miller has interspersed three perfect outing overall among four appearances in which he's allowed at least one run, which leaves him with an unsightly 7.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP across six innings thus far this season.