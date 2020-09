Miller was identified by manager Mike Shildt as a candidate to see save opportunities the rest of the season in the wake of Giovanny Gallegos' (groin) placement on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw brings plenty of closing pedigree to the table, considering he logged 36 saves for the Yankees back in 2015 and added 24 more over the subsequent four seasons. Miller also has a pair of saves in as many chances this season and carries a 3.68 ERA across 7.1 innings.