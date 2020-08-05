Miller was listed by manager Mike Shildt among a group of candidates who could close for the Cardinals going forward Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Kwang Hyun Kim got the Cardinals' first save of the season but will be a starter moving forward. Miller has plenty of closer experience, saving a total of 59 games over the course of his career, though he's fallen off significantly from the dominant level he maintained for several seasons at his peak. His ERA has finished above 4.00 in each of the last two seasons, while his strikeout rate has fallen below 30 percent and his walk rate has risen above 10 percent. Still, if the Cardinals use a committee approach, Miller could get saves when a run of lefties comes up in the ninth inning.