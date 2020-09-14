Miller was charged with the blown save in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He gave up one run and one walk in two-thirds of an inning.
Miller was wild after replacing John Gant (groin) in the seventh inning, plunking Aristides Aquino before walking Freddy Galvis. The lefty would go on to uncork a wild pitch. St. Louis recently lost Giovanny Gallegos (groin) to the IL and the veteran Miller remains in the mix for ninth-inning work, although hard-throwing righty Alex Reyes is perhaps the most deserving candidate for save chances.
