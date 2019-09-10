Miller could be a candidate for the closer's role to open the 2020 season if Carlos Martinez is able to secure a spot in the starting rotation during spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed veteran has plenty of ninth-inning skins on the wall at the big-league level, having recorded 58 saves over 71 opportunities across the last six seasons. However, Miller only served as a closer in an extended capacity during one of those years, a memorable 2015 campaign in which he converted 36 of 38 save chances for the Yankees. While that season gives him full-time experience in the role, Miller could also end up in a ninth-inning platoon with John Gant over the first few months of the 2020 season if Martinez returns to starting and Jordan Hicks (elbow) isn't available until mid-season, as expected.