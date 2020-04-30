Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Conquers injury concerns
Miller is considered to be fully over the vague mechanical concerns he was experiencing during spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Miller is one of those players that has unequivocally benefited from the compulsory time off over the last several weeks. Previously, the veteran southpaw had been plagued by what he could only term as a "lack of feel", but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who'd reported in early April that Miller was in an increasingly "good spot" when play was paused, now confirms the reliever is back to what the team executive labels as a normal maintenance program while working out at home.
