Miller fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
The veteran left-hander was once again sharp, getting nine of his 13 pitches into the strike zone. Miller's efficient effort was par for the course since his return from the injured list at the beginning of June, as he now has an 0.93 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across the 9.2 innings covering the eight appearances he's logged during that stretch.
