Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Continues workouts at home
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed Thursday that Miller left camp in a "good spot" and is continuing to work out consistently at home following the suspension of spring training, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The "lack of feel" that plagued Miller this past spring appears to be increasingly behind the veteran southpaw, who figures to play a prominent role once again in the Cardinals' bullpen whenever this regular season begins. However, it's worth noting the overall number of save opportunities Miller may be afforded could take a hit the longer the season takes to get underway, considering Jordan Hicks (elbow) could be ready for a return by some point in July.
