Miller warmed up Monday but didn't get into the game against the Twins because he couldn't get a feel for the ball, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The news seems potentially ominous, but it's hard to say exactly what went wrong at this point. He said after the game that he wasn't physically hurt. The Cardinals are exploring went wrong for the veteran lefty and will presumably follow up if an injury is discovered.

