Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Doubtful for Opening Day
Miller (arm) is doubtful for Opening Day, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
He had a difficult time warming up Monday and was unable to make a scheduled appearance. While he underwent a series of tests, there is still not a firm diagnosis as to what the veteran southpaw is dealing with that is affecting his feel for the ball. At the beginning of camp, Miller seemed like a potential option to get saves early this season, but that obviously won't happen now.
