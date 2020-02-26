Miller, who's yet to make a Grapefruit League appearance, threw live batting practice on a back field of the team's spring training complex Tuesday after throwing a bullpen session Saturday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander doesn't have any injury concerns in play, but rather, the Cardinals are just opting to ease him into the rigors of spring with a long season ahead. Rogers reports Miller is the only pitcher on the staff who wont' make an appearance during the first week of Grapefruit League contests as part of that load management strategy. "Based on how he recovers from the live today," manager Mike Shildt said. "Slowed for the fact that he's entering into I think his 14th year in the big leagues."