Miller (toe), just activated from the injured list Thursday, fired 2.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits, issued an intentional walk and recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

Manager Mike Shildt wasted little time affording Miller a heavy workload after a month-plus on the shelf, and the veteran left-hander responded with an effective long-relief effort on a night where starter Kwang Hyun Kim exited after three innings due to lower-back tightness. Miller was encouragingly efficient as well, getting seven outs on just 24 pitches; factoring out his intentional walk of Tyler Stephenson, the southpaw got 16 of 20 offerings into the strike zone.