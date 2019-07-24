Miller, who pitched a perfect ninth inning for his third save in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, now has a 2.45 ERA, five holds and two saves overall across 7.1 innings over 10 appearances in July.

The veteran southpaw has notably logged two of his five save chances for the season within his last four appearances, and he would seemingly be in line for more high-leverage work if he continues performing in similarly strong fashion. Miller has turned in scoreless efforts in 11 of his last 13 trips to the mound overall, a stretch during which he's coaxed his ERA down from 4.38 to 3.74. While the latter figure remains much more reminiscent of those he generated during the early portion of his career as opposed to more recent seasons, it's still an improvement over his 4.24 showing during an inconsistent final Indians campaign in 2018.