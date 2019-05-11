Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Falters in loss
Miller (1-2) allowed an earned run on three hits over an inning in a loss to the Pirates on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Miller ultimately took the fall for the narrow defeat, as he failed to preserve a 1-1 tie when called on to enter the eighth. The veteran southpaw surrendered a trio of singles to Cole Tucker, Keith Newman and Starling Marte, the latter plating what would eventually prove to be the winning run. Miller's ERA (5.40) and WHIP (1.73) both have plenty of room for improvement, and he's now allowed at least one earned run in seven of his 18 appearances thus far in 2019.
