Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Fifth win of season
Miller (5-5) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Cubs on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he didn't allow any hits or walks and did not record a strikeout.
Miller was called on to snuff out a Carlos Martinez-authored threat in the bottom of the ninth, and he was mostly effective in doing so. The veteran southpaw did surrender an RBI groundout to Jason Heyward that knotted the game at 4-4 , a run charged to Martinez. By subsequently inducing an inning-ending flyout from Nico Hoerner, Miller indirectly positioned himself as the pitcher of record and subsequently notched his first victory since July 26, a string of 19 appearances prior to Friday. It's been an eventful month for Miller, who's recorded five holds and Thursday's win but also allowed five runs (four earned) across 5.2 innings over eight appearances.
