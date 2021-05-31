Miller (toe), who started and fired a scoreless inning during which he allowed a walk and recorded two strikeouts in his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, is due for a final outing with the Redbirds on Wednesday before potentially joining the Cardinals on Thursday, the team's official site reports.

The veteran left-hander has been trying out new orthotics that are designed to aid his landing foot, and they appear to be working seamlessly for him during his rehab stint. Miller now has three innings under his belt with the Redbirds and manager Mike Shildt reports the reliever is "feeling good". If he remains free of setbacks in his final rehab appearance, there's a strong possibility he rejoins the big-league club during the home series versus the Reds that begins Thursday.