Miller was credited with his first hold of the season in a win over the Reds on Saturday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed a hit and issued a walk.

The veteran southpaw has been a bit of a mixed bag thus far this season, and even Saturday, he had some control issues over a small sample while throwing just two of six pitches for strikes. Miller's effort against the Reds was an improvement over his most recent trip to the mound, however, as he'd given up two earned runs on three hits over one-third of an inning to the Cubs on Wednesday in his first loss of the campaign.