Miller was credited with his 25th hold in a win over the Rockies on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he issued a walk, uncorked a wild pitch, hit a batter and recorded two strikeouts.

Miller's rather eventful scoreless relief outing nevertheless garnered him yet another hold, although he needed Carlos Martinez to bail him out of a mess after the closer came on with two on and one out in the seventh. Miller put Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon on base via a walk and hit by pitch, respectively, and then advanced both runners courtesy of a wild pitch. The veteran southpaw may already have three holds in September, but he's been far from sharp, allowing four earned runs across the two innings he's logged over four appearances thus far during the month.