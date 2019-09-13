Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Grabs hold despite wildness
Miller was credited with his 25th hold in a win over the Rockies on Thursday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he issued a walk, uncorked a wild pitch, hit a batter and recorded two strikeouts.
Miller's rather eventful scoreless relief outing nevertheless garnered him yet another hold, although he needed Carlos Martinez to bail him out of a mess after the closer came on with two on and one out in the seventh. Miller put Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon on base via a walk and hit by pitch, respectively, and then advanced both runners courtesy of a wild pitch. The veteran southpaw may already have three holds in September, but he's been far from sharp, allowing four earned runs across the two innings he's logged over four appearances thus far during the month.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Closer candidate to open '20?•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Records four-out save•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Yields homer in save•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Enjoying stellar month•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Picks up second save of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...