Miller arrived at spring training over the weekend, a few days behind other pitchers, due to personal reasons, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw will be given time to work into his routine now that he's on site, with manager Mike Shildt noting there's essentially no concern about Miller getting up to speed, given his veteran status. Miller is coming off his best season since 2017, having forged a 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 13 innings over 16 appearances in 2020, adding four saves in five chances and a pair of holds. He should eventually settle into his usual eighth-inning role in the coming season, but there's a chance he sees the occasional ninth-inning opportunity early in the season if the Cardinals opt to ease Jordan Hicks back into the full-time closer role.