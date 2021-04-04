Miller recorded three strikeouts but also allowed an earned run on three hits and hit a batter over one inning of relief in a loss to the Reds on Saturday.

As his final line indicates, Miller's 2021 debut had a bit of everything mixed in. The big left-hander threw 25 pitches overall in a busy frame, getting 16 of those offerings into the strike zone. Miller projects for his usual seventh- and eighth-inning role this season after pitching to a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 4.2 innings in five spring appearances.