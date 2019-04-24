Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Nabs first win
Miller (1-1) fired a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded two strikeouts during a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.
Miller bounced back after consecutive rocky outings during which he'd allowed an earned run in each. The 33-year-old has endured some inconsistency to open his first Cardinals campaign, surrendering at least one run in five of 12 appearances. Although Miller has generated scoreless efforts in five of his last seven trips to the mound, he's blown the only save opportunity he's seen this season and is clearly the setup option behind closer Jordan Hicks for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Three straight scoreless efforts•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Struggles again in loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Used in setup role during loss•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Another rocky outing•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Scuffling in spring•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Taking spring work slowly to start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...