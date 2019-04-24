Miller (1-1) fired a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded two strikeouts during a win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

Miller bounced back after consecutive rocky outings during which he'd allowed an earned run in each. The 33-year-old has endured some inconsistency to open his first Cardinals campaign, surrendering at least one run in five of 12 appearances. Although Miller has generated scoreless efforts in five of his last seven trips to the mound, he's blown the only save opportunity he's seen this season and is clearly the setup option behind closer Jordan Hicks for the foreseeable future.