Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Nabs fourth win
Miller (4-4) was credited with the win in a victory over the Astros on Friday, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout over a third of an inning.
Miller was handed the unenviable task of negotiating a two-out, bases-loaded jam with the score knotted at 2-2 when he entered in the top of the eighth. While the free pass he issued to the first batter he faced, Michael Brantley, brought home a run that was charged to John Gant, Miller then recorded a clutch swinging strikeout of Carlos Correa with an 85 mph slider to escape the frame without further damage. Paul Goldschmidt's subsequent three-run home run in the home half of the inning eventually made Miller the pitcher of record, extending his successful July. Factoring in Friday's appearance, Miller boasts a 1-1 mark, two saves, six holds and a 2.00 ERA across the nine innings he's logged during the month.
