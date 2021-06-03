Miller (toe), whose planned rehab start for Triple-A Memphis was rained out Tuesday, instead threw a bullpen session but remains without a firm activation date, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran left-hander's since-postponed Tuesday rehab appearance was likely to be his last before activation, but given the fact it never transpired, it appears the Cardinals may have mixed feelings on whether Miller is ready for a return without getting at least one more taste of game action. Miller's stay on the injured list has now spanned more than a month, as he was originally sidelined April 29.