Miller picked up the save Sunday against the Pirates, striking out one while not allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning.

With Giovanny Gallegos still working his way back from a groin injury, Miller was called upon to pitch the ninth inning with the Cardinal's leading 2-1. The veteran left-hander was up to the task, picking up his third save while tossing a drama-free frame. Gallegos figures to be activated from the injured list at some point in the next week, but Miller will remain an option to pitch the ninth inning going forward.