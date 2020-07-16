Miller is one of several options for the Cardinals' closer role that's currently in flux, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A confluence of factors have murkied the Cardinals' closing situation for the time being: Jordan Hicks, who was already set to miss at least the first month of the season while working back from elbow surgery, has now opted out of playing in 2020 altogether; Giovanny Gallegos, the top candidate to at least open the season as the primary closing option, remains grounded in Mexico with no known arrival date; and Carlos Martinez, who performed well in the latter portion of last season by converting 24 of 27 save chances, has a strong preference to start and has performed well enough to earn the No. 5 role in the rotation. While Martinez may ultimately not have a choice in the matter if manager Mike Shildt determines he's the best man for the job, Miller is the one other option on the roster with a solid amount of experience in high-leverage situations. Miller was a stellar 36-for-38 in save opportunities for the Yankees back in 2015, and he followed it up with a 12-for-14 showing and 1.45 ERA the next season with New York and Cleveland. The one primary concern is the way the big left-hander often struggled in his first Cardinals campaign in 2019, when he posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and recorded just six saves in 11 opportunities.