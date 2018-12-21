Miller has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals that includes a vesting option for a third year, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

The financials are not yet known, but this deal is done. This is an ideal landing spot for Miller from a fantasy perspective, as the Cardinals did not have an established option in the ninth inning. That does not mean that Miller will get the save opportunities in St. Louis, but he will enter spring training with a chance to break camp as the closer, or one of the options to close games. Hamstring, knee and shoulder woes limited the southpaw to 34 innings in 2018. He struggled with his control (10.4 percent walk rate), but still missed bats at a high clip (29.2 percent strikeout rate). Jordan Hicks is the top right-handed option for saves, and Alex Reyes could also emerge as a contender for those opportunities if the Cardinals opt to deploy him out of the bullpen.