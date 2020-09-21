Miller made his 14th appearance of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Pirates, which triggered his $12 million vesting option for 2021, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Miller inked a two-year, $25 million contract with St. Louis in December 2018, with the deal including a vesting option for 2021 if he made 110 appearances between the 2019 and 2020 seasons and a $2.5 million buyout if he failed to meet that threshold. Due to the 60-game 2020 campaign, Miller's option was prorated for 87 appearances, and since he already worked out of the bullpen in 73 games in 2019, the southpaw has now reached the necessary benchmark. Miller hasn't quite performed at the peak levels he reached between 2014 and 2017, but he's established himself as a key piece in a St. Louis bullpen that has been hit hard by the injury bug this season. With a perfect 3-for-3 mark in save opportunities and just one earned run allowed over his past nine outings, Miller looks to be the top option in the Cardinals' closing committee.