Miller allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save in the second game of the team's doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday.

Miller was called upon to close the second game after Giovanny Gallegos threw in the first contest. He looked impressive after allowing a leadoff single, generating two swinging strikeouts to earn his first save of the season. With Ryan Helsley (illness) currently sidelined, Miller could pair with Gallegos to see save chances.