Miller picked up the save against the Reds on Thursday, working around one hit to toss a scoreless ninth inning and close out a 7-4 victory for the Cardinals. He struck out one and walked none.

It was the second save in four opportunities for the left-hander, who is now sporting a 3.86 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP and a 45:13 K:BB over 30.1 innings. Carlos Martinez has been acting as the primary role for the Cardinals, so Miller doesn't figure to be seeing opportunities like this very frequently, aside from days where Martinez is getting a rest.