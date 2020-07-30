Miller allowed two hits over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Twins on Wednesday and now has a 5.40 ERA through his first two appearances of 2020.

The veteran southpaw was able to work around the pair of baserunners Wednesday, but he did allow an earned run on a hit and a walk in his first outing of the season Sunday against the Pirates. Miller was trending in the right direction as summer camp ended, although the fact he's been somewhat hittable early in the regular season evokes memories of an inconsistent 2019 campaign during which the 35-year-old produced a 4.45 ERA that qualified as his highest since 2011.