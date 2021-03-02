Miller faced live hitters for the first time this spring Monday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander arrived in spring training a few days later than the majority of the Cardinals' pitchers, and he's therefore in the process of getting up to speed. Miller reported feeling pleased with his first encounter against live bats as he begins the ramp-up process for another season of a likely heavy eighth-inning workload with some ninth-inning opportunities potentially sprinkled in.
