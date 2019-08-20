Miller issued a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings Monday, striking out a batter and earning his fifth save against the Brewers.

Miller had his stuff working Monday as the only batter to reach base against him was Christian Yelich who earned an intentional walk. The 34-year-old lefty is now 5-of-7 in save chances to go along with his 19 holds. He should continue getting a few save opportunities here and there based on matchups.