Miller (toe) is slated to make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday or Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran southpaw has been able to throw a couple of recent bullpens without issue in recent days, teeing up the next step in his recovery process. If Miller is able to enjoy similar success with his rehab appearance, he may be deemed ready for activation after almost a one-month stay on the injured list.
